Indicators: Trend Predictor

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Trend Predictor:

New level of trend prediction!

Trend Predictor

Author: Ezatrimeo

 
Nice work... Some improvement must be made to filter out false Signals... Quality is better than Quantity in Signals...
 
Iqrar Hussain #:
Nice work... Some improvement must be made to filter out false Signals... Quality is better than Quantity in Signals...

thank you.
Any ideas about improvement?

 

Nice work.

In my opinion, you should write it this way,

int shift,limit=0, counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();

otherwise a warning pops up during compilation, which does not affect the operation though

 
Hi friend, is this repaint?
 
Mirco #:
Hi friend, is this repaint?

Hi. No, should be stable

 
Nikclay Khrushchev #:

Hi. No, should be stable

How can I get it?
 
Thato Percy #:
How can I get it?

indicator? download it by first link and install in terminal. Its free

 
If this indicator had alerts.
 
motaung123 #:
If this indicator had alerts.

not for now

 
Nikclay Khrushchev #:

thank you.
Any ideas about improvement?


You could implement some candlestick validation so that signals are removed on weak candles (indicates market uncertainty). I made a function for this called "EntryValid" which returns a boolean. You could take it and re-develop it any way you want


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