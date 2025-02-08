Indicators: Trend Predictor
Nice work... Some improvement must be made to filter out false Signals... Quality is better than Quantity in Signals...
Nice work.
In my opinion, you should write it this way,
int shift,limit=0, counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
otherwise a warning pops up during compilation, which does not affect the operation though
Hi friend, is this repaint?
If this indicator had alerts.
Nikclay Khrushchev #:
thank you.
thank you.
Any ideas about improvement?
You could implement some candlestick validation so that signals are removed on weak candles (indicates market uncertainty). I made a function for this called "EntryValid" which returns a boolean. You could take it and re-develop it any way you want
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Trend Predictor:
New level of trend prediction!
Author: Ezatrimeo