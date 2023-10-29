Experts: Breakout Martin Gale Expert Advisor for mql4

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Breakout Martin Gale Expert Advisor for mql4:

This is an mql5 Expert Advisor trading the breakouts and using Martin Gale risk management.

Breakout Martin Gale Expert Advisor for mql4

Author: Peter Mueller

 
Thank you for sharing this EA.
 

I'm trying to find a setting to make EA trade smaller open position size.
Example EUR/USD from 1.1.2023

If I set the input capital to 500 USD it trades with 0.02 lot.
If I set capital 10000 UD it trades 1.01 lot.

But both cases will result in a total loss.
Which parameter do I use to get it to trade with a smaller position (say 0.01 lot).
On what time frame is this EA developed?
Thank you
 
Jirabach #:

I'm trying to find a setting to make EA trade smaller open position size.
Example EUR/USD from 1.1.2023

If I set the input capital to 500 USD it trades with 0.02 lot.
If I set capital 10000 UD it trades 1.01 lot.

But both cases will result in a total loss.
Which parameter do I use to get it to trade with a smaller position (say 0.01 lot).
On what time frame is this EA developed?
Thank you

The input parameter Balance_Percentage_Available will determine the base lotsize. There is no specific timeframe but I usually program everything for 1 hour.

Best Regards,

Peter

 
Petr Mueller #:
Balance_Percentage_Available

I don't understand.

I've set the "Balance_Percentage_Available" parameter to optimize from step10 to 100 and in all cases it opens the same position size of 2.01 lots (deposit 100 000 USD, EUR/USD H1). Where is the error ?

 
Jirabach #:

I don't understand.

I've set the "Balance_Percentage_Available" parameter to optimize from step10 to 100 and in all cases it opens the same position size of 2.01 lots (deposit 100 000 USD, EUR/USD H1). Where is the error ?

You should not set it in optimization but try 10 and try 100 there should be a difference, you can send me some screenshots in PM, it'd be a lot of help for me.

 
I'm sorry, I figured it out.
I originally did the 100000 tests and it didn't really matter if I entered parameter10 or 100, it always entered 2.01 lots.
I was experimentally withdrawing initial capital and indeed when I deposited 300 USD your EA gave me 0.01 lots.
I take back my complaint.
But the truth remains that I didn't get any good result. :-(
I have been trading forex for 15 years and I have long since discarded Martingale based systems. I use such a system only on a limited basis (partially manually controlled).
Not a problem that is optimized for a week, a month, a year, several years. But a system optimized in this way will always fail at some point.

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