Experts: Breakout Martin Gale Expert Advisor for mql4
I'm trying to find a setting to make EA trade smaller open position size.
Example EUR/USD from 1.1.2023
If I set capital 10000 UD it trades 1.01 lot.
But both cases will result in a total loss.
Which parameter do I use to get it to trade with a smaller position (say 0.01 lot).
I'm trying to find a setting to make EA trade smaller open position size.
Example EUR/USD from 1.1.2023
If I set capital 10000 UD it trades 1.01 lot.
But both cases will result in a total loss.
Which parameter do I use to get it to trade with a smaller position (say 0.01 lot).
The input parameter Balance_Percentage_Available will determine the base lotsize. There is no specific timeframe but I usually program everything for 1 hour.
Best Regards,
Peter
Balance_Percentage_Available
I don't understand.
I've set the "Balance_Percentage_Available" parameter to optimize from step10 to 100 and in all cases it opens the same position size of 2.01 lots (deposit 100 000 USD, EUR/USD H1). Where is the error ?
I don't understand.
I've set the "Balance_Percentage_Available" parameter to optimize from step10 to 100 and in all cases it opens the same position size of 2.01 lots (deposit 100 000 USD, EUR/USD H1). Where is the error ?
You should not set it in optimization but try 10 and try 100 there should be a difference, you can send me some screenshots in PM, it'd be a lot of help for me.
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Breakout Martin Gale Expert Advisor for mql4:
This is an mql5 Expert Advisor trading the breakouts and using Martin Gale risk management.
Author: Peter Mueller