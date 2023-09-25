Scale fix issue

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Hello

in the last days my charts in MT4 automatically activate the Scale fix setting that I really do not like and I need to enter manually and uncheck.

Is there a way to stop this?



 
The terminal does not “automatically” do anything. You, a template, or some code you are running is setting it.
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Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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