Scale fix issue
The terminal does not “automatically” do anything. You, a template, or some code you are running is setting it.
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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Hello
in the last days my charts in MT4 automatically activate the Scale fix setting that I really do not like and I need to enter manually and uncheck.
Is there a way to stop this?