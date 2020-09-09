Scaling issues in M1 chart

New comment
 

I noticed that one-one scale fixing does not work well for small time frames .


scale issues in M1


As can be seen above. Is there a way to fix this and get a nice looking chart?


Regards.

 
Shailesh Mishra: I noticed that one-one scale fixing does not work well for small time frames . Is there a way to fix this and get a nice looking chart?

Stop using one to one.

 
Shailesh Mishra:

I noticed that one-one scale fixing does not work well for small time frames .



As can be seen above. Is there a way to fix this and get a nice looking chart?


Regards.

Hold your left mouse button and drag downwards/upwards on the far right price axis to adjust.

New comment