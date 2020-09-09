Scaling issues in M1 chart
Shailesh Mishra: I noticed that one-one scale fixing does not work well for small time frames . Is there a way to fix this and get a nice looking chart?
Stop using one to one.
Shailesh Mishra:
Regards.
I noticed that one-one scale fixing does not work well for small time frames .
As can be seen above. Is there a way to fix this and get a nice looking chart?
Regards.
Hold your left mouse button and drag downwards/upwards on the far right price axis to adjust.
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I noticed that one-one scale fixing does not work well for small time frames .
As can be seen above. Is there a way to fix this and get a nice looking chart?
Regards.