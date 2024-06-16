MT5 forward testing bugs. - page 2
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Hi Daniel, I'm curious if you see the same patterns in your forward testing as I do. For me during the first 512 passes there are more passes being shown completed in the agents tab than in the final number at the bottom. From 512 passes to 1024 passes the same thing happens again but it also does passes that should be at the end of the test. (it will look like you can take the passes from 512-1024 and put them at the end and the graph will look normal again). Then the last weird thing is if your forward testing has ever gotten to 65536 passes does it freeze at that number? I am also curious what your log file looks like found in user/appdata(hidden folder)/roaming/metaquotes/terminal/yourterminalname/tester/logs My log shows that all the cores connect successfully and are authorized but some of them don't synchronize untill there is a message about passes failing in the test (it says: Tester 17291 forward passes not processed and returned to task queue) My guess is that happens at when it hits 1024 passes then they synchronize and it starts working again. I reference 512 and 1024 but depending on how many passes there are in total I have also seen this happen at 256 and 512. So yea if you could post your log file I would appreciate it. Also if you want, could you tell me if you have an Amd or Intel processor and whether you are testing locally on your computer or on the cloud network. I have an Amd cpu and I am testing locally. So if you are and we find that others are as well, we could tell that that might be causing the problem.
I can confirm the problem with "genetic pass not processed and added to task queue" error. It looks like a bug.
I'm attaching a test EA which should be optimized in math calculations mode. It's based on Joo's articles and test functions.
The only parameter you should change is Parameters. Set it to 2 (default), 4, 6, 8, 10. The actual parameters being optimized is set up by calls to ParameterSetRange. They are arguments of the test functions in a predefined regions, and number of steps per each axis is given in Cycles.
With the values 2 and 4, it works normally (optimization starts and finishes ok).
Larger values lead to indefinite state of the tester - it keeps shuffling passes continuously without any progress.
No, I would argue that it has nothing to do with the scientific notation.
Instead, I would think that it has to do with the fact that internally it overflows the maximum value for a 64 bit long integer, of which the maximum value is 9 223 372 036 854 775 807.
Passes freezing at 65536 has been fixed as of the latest build. Awesome!
Hey Tanner,
I'm currently using build 4381 (7 Jun 2024) and have noticed that I'm still seeing incorrect forward results which differ from the Single Test Results.
Am wondering if you or anyone else was able to find the solution?
I've attached some screenshots of the bug that I've discovered in the Forward Testing -> Single Test.