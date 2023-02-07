Optimization forward testing results are wrong

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I have a very strange issue with the forward optimization in MT5.

When I look at the table showing the results of different parameters I see that the drawdown is about 6%.

optimization_results

However, when I run the selection by right-clicking "Run single Test", the DD is

DD test

and

dd_test_num

I use optimization on 1m OHCL.


Can anyone explain me this?

Having this hige gap, I would have discarded many of the "best forward" tests before looking at the results via the right click "Run single test".


Is this a bug in MT5?

 

Some article found:

Testing trading strategies on real ticks and the explanation is on this post

Testing trading strategies on real ticks
Testing trading strategies on real ticks
Testing trading strategies on real ticks
  • www.mql5.com
The article provides the results of testing a simple trading strategy in three modes: "1 minute OHLC", "Every tick" and "Every tick based on real ticks" using actual historical data.
 

Thank you.

But when I run the optimization on OHCL and test it again on OHCL, should the result not be the same?

 
Hannes Waser #:

Thank you.

But when I run the optimization on OHCL and test it again on OHCL, should the result not be the same?

It should be the same of all the rest is the same.

There no known bug on MT5 on this matter. Only if you provide all the relevant information and code to reproduce it, someone could check if it's a bug or an issue on your side.

 
I am having the same problem here over and over with different EAs that I developed by myself
 
b.mohammadi #:
I am having the same problem here over and over with different EAs that I developed by myself
Same answer as previously.
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