Dialog
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
It's actually a general question, could be for MQL4 or Mql5
Please post an image on MT5 and include MQL5 example code to exemplify what you are trying to achieve, and I will move the thread into the appropriate section.
What forum rule says this? I asked a general question, it is general, please show the rule that I need to provide codes for anything to post in general.
I'm not obligating you to do it. I'm just suggesting you show some code so that you can get more help on the issue.
As it is, it is just a image (on MT4), and most users will probably not put in the extra effort or dedicate their time to purposely write code for you (although it might happen).
However, if you show your attempt at it, it will be easier for someone to just point out the missing points.
Regarding your question, in simple terms, just monitor the Chart events, and when the "Send" button is clicked, read one field and update the other.
Alternatively, you can research some of the Articles or CodeBase examples about it too, for more information.
EDIT: Also, remember that as a you are a "seller" with multiple products, wanting someone to write code for you for free is not very ethical.
If however you show your efforts and ask for guidance, then that would be more ethical. But if not, then either dedicate some time to researching it or consider the Freelance section.
I'm not obligating you to do it. I'm just suggesting you show some code so that you can get more help on the issue.
As it is, it is just a image (on MT4), and most users will probably not put in the extra effort or dedicate their time to purposely write code for you (although it might happen).
However, if you show your attempt at it, it will be easier for someone to just point out the missing points.
Regarding your question, in simple terms, just monitor the Chart events, and when the "Send" button is clicked, read one field and update the other.
Alternatively, you can research some of the Articles or CodeBase examples about it too, for more information.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Does anyone know how to establish a connection between input and the output? For example, user types in the input box "hello" and on the output the hello appears along with the response from the program like this.
User: Hello!
Program: Hi!