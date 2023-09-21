VPS high memory
- When I buy EA from???
- VPS supporting 4 pairs only..!!!
- How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS?
Besides, this MQL5 VPS is having the limitation: any dll is prohibited, and if your EAs are using any dll (or Windows dll) it will not work (EAs will not migrate to MQL5 VPS) and you will read it on the journal about.
You can try it (one MQL5 VPS per trading account) because there are free minutes so you can try for some time and cancel it before paying.
Besides, this MQL5 VPS is having the limitation: any dll is prohibited, and if your EAs are using any dll (or Windows dll) it will not work (EAs will not migrate to MQL5 VPS) and you will read it on the journal about.
but it has been working fine for a month now before i could receive this report. how exactly can i do that i mean multiple vps accounts for one trading account?
First try with demo account! Install the terminal several times e.g. in \portable mode:
MT4: https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/userguide/start_comm
MT5: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/start
Please refer to: Portable Mode, Try this for cloning your installation: https://youtu.com/LuqvJbDxgig
and then migrate each terminal on its own vps.
- www.metatrader4.com
On the other hand, check your EA - does it really need that much RAM?
What if you reduce the needed memory of the charts?
But I cannot tell you whether this influences the amount of RAM on the VPS!
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