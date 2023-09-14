Indicator fail to calculate at specific time and fail to load sometime
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Hello, I'm building a zigzag base on MACD indicator. There are 2 problems i'm dealing with it:
1. It fail to calculate from 7:50AM 13/09/2023 on EURUSD M1, and other symbols.
2. Sometime it crash when i try to load it to chart or refresh the window.
I have no clue about both of them