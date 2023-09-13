error extracting session closing time
Alberto Tortella:session needs to be zero. They are zero indexed.
Hi all, with the following code I'm trying to extract the session closing time for DE30.pro (OANDA).
When I use Print function the result is 0 for Hour instead of 21 and 0 for Minutes instead of 59.
Could you help me? Thank you!
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Hi all, with the following code I'm trying to extract the session closing time for DE30.pro (OANDA).
When I use Print function the result is 0 for Hour instead of 21 and 0 for Minutes instead of 59.
Could you help me? Thank you!