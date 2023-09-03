What affects MQL5 Cloud payout?
- How does CPU/RAM impact backtesting/optimization?
- Cloud agent account question
- Ask How can Fast optimization by use small time and cheap cost? (waiting time long 95 hour calculate) and MQL5 Cloud Network cheap or not?
There are many things that effect it. You should search the Forum.
But my recommendation would be wait a couple months for the i9-14900k if your an Intel fan. 128GB ram, a good SSD and a solid internet connection. Then it will take about a year to pay the computer off. You are not going to make any real money with selling your cpu to the cloud.
There are many things that effect it. You should search the Forum.
But my recommendation would be wait a couple months for the i9-14900k if your an Intel fan. 128GB ram, a good SSD and a solid internet connection. Then it will take about a year to pay the computer off. You are not going to make any real money with selling your cpu to the cloud.
Hmm... how many cores / what cpus are you running to make that much? I'm not seeing very much on the forums about whether clockspeed matters. As for making real money, I'm just trying to make a small amount of money on the side, not a huge amount or anything.
The MQL5 cloud is a demand service so your PC will not be used all the time. So if there is no demand for your machine then you will not earn anything. my earnings can very from 1-6 dollars a day based on how much my computers are utilized.
Clock speed of your CPU plays a big part.
13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700K, 48911MB, build 3905
12th Gen Intel Core i5-12400, 32455MB, build 3905
Also have a i7-7700K @ 4.20GHz, 32654MB that I will bring back online when the weather gets colder as it does not make enough to justify the electricity during the summer.
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