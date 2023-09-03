What affects MQL5 Cloud payout?

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I do not pay for electricity, and as such am potentially interested in building a low-budget rig specifically for mql5 cloud. With a single 8 core CPU, I am seeing (averaged over 3 months) $9.24/month. I could build a 56-core rig for roughly $150, which - in theory - should bring in about $65 per month passively. This leads me to my question, what CPU parameters affect your potential earnings on the cloud? Does clockspeed matter? The cpu's I would be using are 2.4ghz 14 cores, while my main CPU is 4.7ghz 8 cores.
 

There are many things that effect it. You should search the Forum.

But my recommendation would be wait a couple months for the i9-14900k if your an Intel fan. 128GB ram, a good SSD and a solid internet connection. Then it will take about a year to pay the computer off. You are not going to make any real money with selling your cpu to the cloud. 



 
Douglas Peacock #:

There are many things that effect it. You should search the Forum.

But my recommendation would be wait a couple months for the i9-14900k if your an Intel fan. 128GB ram, a good SSD and a solid internet connection. Then it will take about a year to pay the computer off. You are not going to make any real money with selling your cpu to the cloud. 



Hmm... how many cores / what cpus are you running to make that much? I'm not seeing very much on the forums about whether clockspeed matters. As for making real money, I'm just trying to make a small amount of money on the side, not a huge amount or anything.

 

The MQL5 cloud is a demand service so your PC will not be used all the time. So if there is no demand for your machine then you will not earn anything. my earnings can very from 1-6 dollars a day based on how much my computers are utilized. 

Clock speed of your CPU plays a big part. 

13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700K, 48911MB, build 3905 

12th Gen Intel Core i5-12400, 32455MB, build 3905 

Also have a i7-7700K @ 4.20GHz, 32654MB that I will bring back online when the weather gets colder as it does not make enough to justify the electricity during the summer. 

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