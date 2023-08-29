MQL5 VPS not working today
- VPS problems
- MQL5 VPS not migrating
- Unable to Migrate account to VPS "migration failed please check the journal of your platform"
Hi great people. My mql5 $15 VPS is not working today. It said migration failed please check the journal of your platform. When I checked there are no details since Friday BUT DATES and now it saying receiving virtual server status AFTER REBOOTING MY LAPTOP. Help
Since it works for anyone else, try to change your MQL5 VPS server (Change Server) and migrate again.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Then you are using 2 MQL5 accounts, which is against the rules.
You've bought your MQL5 VPS with one MQL5 account and you are trying to migrate it with another.
I had created an account a long time ago with the other email. The new mql5 account is the one I am using. Should I delete the old account and how to go about it, please
If you had bought the MQL5 VPS with the new account that you use now and you are currently logged into in MQL5.com in your Chrome browser, you would be able to see your subscription here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
If you can't see it, then you either bought your MQL5 VPS subscription with your other MQL5 account or you have no active MQL5 VPS subscriptions now.
You can check the MQL5 account that you are currently logged into in your MT5 terminal, in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.
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