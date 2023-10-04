Is it possible to Automate the MT5 Android App using Diplinking or intent filtering see below
can this be possible if i have my other app that runs the below code
i know this may sound wild but am just asking if there is any info about this u never know,
to automatically open the chart from my other app runing on the Android device using the Android deep linking capabilities or intent filtering in the MT5 app that is if they are allowed by the Meta app development structure
That is not disclosed unfortunately and unlikely as there is no default intent on android even for channels/groups links on their channels app .
Are you trying to allow users to click on their trades on your app and see them on their mt5 ? You could utilize screenshots -not as prestigious- for the explanation of the signal entries.
The alternative is creating a charting app unfortunately.
That is not disclosed unfortunately and unlikely as there is no default intent on android even for channels/groups links on their channels app .
Are you trying to allow users to click on their trades on your app and see them on their mt5 ? You could utilize screenshots -not as prestigious- for the explanation of the signal entries.
The alternative is creating a charting app unfortunately.
i would trigger the intent to open that specified chart then take screenshot of the chart containing the strategy i set and upload it to the requester all that done by my other app runing in the background of which all i have already done but changing the chart am still doing manually
yah the end goal is to take a screenshot automatically with my other app, that i do already , but if want to change the chart to the request sent say ( EURUSD, 1M),
i would trigger the intent to open that specified chart then take screenshot of the chart containing the strategy i set and upload it to the requester all that done by my other app runing in the background of which all i have already done but changing the chart am still doing manually
If you have a server for your app it could be done somehow , if an mt5 could run in the server . Then you'd receive the request in there and trigger a screenshot in mql5 code .
The question is then how many users would that serve ? Unless you are attaching one image per one signal and sending it to multiple recipients . Then that would work.
Then you'd have to figure out how to run mt5 in the server.
or something like this with your mt5 in a pc automatically / or manually / producing signals and then doing the communication with the server and the server subsequently once it collects the signal and screenshot sends it to the clients.
If you have a server for your app it could be done somehow , if an mt5 could run in the server . Then you'd receive the request in there and trigger a screenshot in mql5 code .
The question is then how many users would that serve ? Unless you are attaching one image per one signal and sending it to multiple recipients . Then that would work.
Then you'd have to figure out how to run mt5 in the server.
or something like this with your mt5 in a pc automatically / or manually / producing signals and then doing the communication with the server and the server subsequently once it collects the signal and screenshot sends it to the clients.
yah Thanks Roussos, i think from the your archtecture i have picked something , i can make a windows server to do the screenshot using the mql window capture function and communicate back to my app,
because i managed to put ichimoku under the graph in the same position as RSI sits on the graph
Is it possible to get Ichimoku levels and use them to truck like tekenSan for example, like the way RSI works with its level lines in my EA?
because i managed to put ichimoku under the graph in the same position as RSI sits on the graph
you mean to make it relative not absolute ?
how can i make a function that i pass a number lets say 5 and it makes 5 orders of the same entry price
the code below is what i want to update to this such function and void making multiple code line and of which they kind of have diferent entry prices
trade.Buy(lotSize,_Symbol,0,0,0,""); trade.Buy(lotSize,_Symbol,0,0,0,""); trade.Buy(lotSize,_Symbol,0,0,0,"");
how can i make a function that i pass a number lets say 5 and it makes 5 orders of the same entry price
the code below is what i want to update to this such function and void making multiple code line and of which they kind of have diferent entry prices
You can use a loop but also make sure the orders executed , the price will most likely not be the same.
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can this be possible if i have my other app that runs the below code
i know this may sound wild but am just asking if there is any info about this u never know,
to automatically open the chart from my other app runing on the Android device using the Android deep linking capabilities or intent filtering in the MT5 app that is if they are allowed by the Meta app development structure