Show styles in property window

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Hi, everybody. I searched everywhere, read the manual, asked the AI but I cannot find the way to show this in the properties window:


Someone knows how to do that?  I need to assign the user preferred color to the lines in a custom indicator. Thanks

 
You can't find it because it is automatic. Set the default in your properties.
 
William Roeder #:
You can't find it because it is automatic. Set the default in your properties.

Hi, William. Do you mean like this?

#property indicator_color1 clrWhite
#property indicator_color2 clrRed

I can change the styles but the color box doesn't let any change as you can see below. I don't know the why



 
Daniele Nerstini #:

Hi, William. Do you mean like this?

I can change the styles but the color box doesn't let any change as you can see below. I don't know the why



If you are using a colored line, means the property style is a colored version, you should be able to click the colored square to get your color picker.

But you need to be using DRAW_COLOR_LINE or some other style type with the word "color" in it.

At least as far as I know.
 
Hello
Look in codebase for examples
The color change is pretty basic and easy to do, you should find 

I put a code especially for beginners, which should help you
There he is

It's just a moving average


 
Daniele Nerstini #: I can change the styles but the color box doesn't let any change as you can see below. I don't know the why

We can't see anything as you posted a static image. Did you double click on the color?

 
William Roeder #:

We can't see anything as you posted a static image. Did you double click on the color?


William, yes, I'm clicking on the color field as you can see in this gif



But I've just discovered where the problem was and it could interest you to know it.

I'm using the metatrader Windows version in a Linux Wine environment, I didn't think that was the problem.

On the Wine support forum I found you have to click F4 together with the left click of the mouse in order to open the color  field, though that's very strange.



Thanks again for the suppor

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