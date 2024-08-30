problem about font size using wine

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hi, i'm having a problem, on windows  metatrader you can adjust font size, but on linux it doesn't work, using wine, so is there a way to increase font sizes, because it's too small, thanks
 

Please see: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/166582

Mac User - Is there a way to change the text size in MT4 or MT5 using Wine ?
Mac User - Is there a way to change the text size in MT4 or MT5 using Wine ?
  • 2017.01.12
  • www.mql5.com
Being a new Mac user to Forex I try to get a good client - unfortunately most of the brokers us MT4 with wine - but I hate this because even I use...
 

 thanks for the info,  i had to update wine, to acess winecfg, now it's working the size i want 

 

Hi, I installed Meta Trader 5 using the command line script provided by the official MT5 website on Ubuntu 24.04.

I cannot find any WINE Configuration... please help?

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