Modify native input/output drawings

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Hi everyone, I hope you're well,

I'm still a beginner, would you have any links or tutorials to find out if it's possible to modify the drawings that are automatically generated in the inputs and outputs?, For example, modify the arrows with other drawings if it's an input or output, or execute on stop loss, or view the quantities by hovering over them with the mouse.


Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine

 
ZeroCafeine:
Hi everyone, I hope you're well,

I'm still a beginner, would you have any links or tutorials to find out if it's possible to modify the drawings that are automatically generated in the inputs and outputs?, For example, modify the arrows with other drawings if it's an input or output, or execute on stop loss, or view the quantities by hovering over them with the mouse.


Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine

By "inputs and outputs" I suppose you mean "Buy" and "Sell", or IN/OUT deals ?

They can be customized by code only, not from MT5 GUI.

 

tks you ² Alain Verleyen

I suspected that you'd have to code it yourself 🙂,

Would you have a link to a codebase or tutorial handy please?

Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine🙂

 
I'm keeping this video of @ Tobias Christian Witzigmann under wraps as it may help me in the future,

if you have any other similar links, please let me know.
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
  • 2023.02.07
  • www.mql5.com
Trader's profile
 
hi @ Alain Verleyen, how to increase the size of original arrow pls on the chart ?
 
ZeroCafeine #:
hi @ Alain Verleyen, how to increase the size of original arrow pls on the chart ?

Didn't I already answer that question ?

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Modify native input/output drawings

Alain Verleyen, 2023.06.09 20:42

By "inputs and outputs" I suppose you mean "Buy" and "Sell", or IN/OUT deals ?

They can be customized by code only, not from MT5 GUI.

If it's a coding question, you should show your attempt if you need help.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
If it's a coding question, you should show your attempt if you need help.

Hi  Alain Verleyen


No I don't have any code yet, I just saw a video on youtube tutorial for something else and it seemed to me that the in and out arrows were a bit bigger,

so I asked the question: is it possible to increase the size of the arrows in the metatrader software settings?


And sorry again but I know that sometimes my questions are not very clear because I ask the question halfway.


Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine.

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