Modify native input/output drawings
I'm still a beginner, would you have any links or tutorials to find out if it's possible to modify the drawings that are automatically generated in the inputs and outputs?, For example, modify the arrows with other drawings if it's an input or output, or execute on stop loss, or view the quantities by hovering over them with the mouse.
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine
By "inputs and outputs" I suppose you mean "Buy" and "Sell", or IN/OUT deals ?
They can be customized by code only, not from MT5 GUI.
tks you ² Alain Verleyen
I suspected that you'd have to code it yourself 🙂,
Would you have a link to a codebase or tutorial handy please?
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine🙂
hi @ Alain Verleyen, how to increase the size of original arrow pls on the chart ?
Didn't I already answer that question ?
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Modify native input/output drawings
Alain Verleyen, 2023.06.09 20:42
By "inputs and outputs" I suppose you mean "Buy" and "Sell", or IN/OUT deals ?
They can be customized by code only, not from MT5 GUI.
If it's a coding question, you should show your attempt if you need help.
No I don't have any code yet, I just saw a video on youtube tutorial for something else and it seemed to me that the in and out arrows were a bit bigger,
so I asked the question: is it possible to increase the size of the arrows in the metatrader software settings?
And sorry again but I know that sometimes my questions are not very clear because I ask the question halfway.
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine.
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I'm still a beginner, would you have any links or tutorials to find out if it's possible to modify the drawings that are automatically generated in the inputs and outputs?, For example, modify the arrows with other drawings if it's an input or output, or execute on stop loss, or view the quantities by hovering over them with the mouse.
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine