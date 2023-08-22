Demo account incorrect fund balance
It is related to the broker.
For example, I was trying to open demo account with them for 10K but it was opened with 150K -
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But I do not have any issue with the other brokers to open demo:
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So, it is the situation with your broker.
If you really care about them so ask them on their support.
If not so - there are a lot of brokers proposing demo accounts for traders.
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Hi, i created ICMarkets Demo account with 10000 USD but in MT5 its showing as 20000 USD whats the issue?