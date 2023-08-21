Problem in Automatic validation
There seems to be a problem with products update.
Try again tomorrow.
Eleni Anna Branou #:
There seems to be a problem with products update.
Try again tomorrow.
ok, i will try tomorrow
thanks for your response ..
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hi guys,
in screen shot below i uploaded my EA to market but still sent or check five hours ago
What is problem?