Problem in Automatic validation

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hi guys,
in screen shot below i uploaded my EA to market but still sent or check five hours ago
What is problem?


Documentation on MQL5: Python Integration / order_calc_margin
Documentation on MQL5: Python Integration / order_calc_margin
  • www.mql5.com
order_calc_margin - Python Integration - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

There seems to be a problem with products update.

Try again tomorrow.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/452683

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

There seems to be a problem with products update.

Try again tomorrow.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/452683

ok, i will try tomorrow 
thanks for your response ..

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