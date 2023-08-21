The verification of new products gets issue

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I am going to launch a new product, however, the verification has been processing for more than 5 hours now. Not able to reupload or cancel . 

Anyone got the same issue ? 

Thanks 
 
Yip Sin Hang:
I am going to launch a new product, however, the verification has been processing for more than 5 hours now. Not able to reupload or cancel . 

Anyone got the same issue ? 

Thanks
For me, the verification fails but no report pop up, and I can’t know the errors that are happening. It’s blank. 
 
Zaky Hamdoun #:
For me, the verification fails but no report pop up, and I can’t know the errors that are happening. It’s blank. 
Same issue here 
 
Zaky Hamdoun #:
For me, the verification fails but no report pop up, and I can’t know the errors that are happening. It’s blank. 
Still not fixed 
 
Yip Sin Hang #:
Still not fixed 
Indeed
 
Yes, it is the same for me.
I want to update my product, but the verification is not done.
In fact, there is no processing at all to show an error or not
It just says that it is "not available"

 
It's the same for me. "Validation procesing" since 19.08.2023 14:22 CET time. What should i do?
 
Practice patience, meditate or do yoga.
It's weekend, summer and vacation time sometime on Monday it will work again.
 
Carl Schreiber #:
Practice patience, meditate or do yoga.
It's weekend, summer and vacation time sometime on Monday it will work again.




do we know if there is any ETA on how to fix this ? 
 
Richard Louis Pastor #:




do we know if there is any ETA on how to fix this ? 
Still the same issue On my side 
 
Validation is working now. Sorry for inconvenience.
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