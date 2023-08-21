The verification of new products gets issue
I am going to launch a new product, however, the verification has been processing for more than 5 hours now. Not able to reupload or cancel .
Anyone got the same issue ?
Thanks
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Yip Sin Hang:For me, the verification fails but no report pop up, and I can’t know the errors that are happening. It’s blank.
I am going to launch a new product, however, the verification has been processing for more than 5 hours now. Not able to reupload or cancel .
I am going to launch a new product, however, the verification has been processing for more than 5 hours now. Not able to reupload or cancel .
Anyone got the same issue ?
Thanks
Yes, it is the same for me.
I want to update my product, but the verification is not done.
In fact, there is no processing at all to show an error or not
It just says that it is "not available"
I want to update my product, but the verification is not done.
In fact, there is no processing at all to show an error or not
It just says that it is "not available"
It's the same for me. "Validation procesing" since 19.08.2023 14:22 CET time. What should i do?
Validation is working now. Sorry for inconvenience.
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