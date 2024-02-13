Orders disappearing!
Hello all!
A novice MT5 user here. In the past few days I've noticed some weird behavior in Metatrader when I've placed my orders. For some unknown reason, some of my orders (which have been successfully executed according to the journal) just simply disappear. Initially, I though this was due to the expiration date and time, but that turned out to be wrong because I literally witnessed the whole thing happen before me. Basically, the current price of the symbol (in this example it was both EURUSD and USDACAD) reached the my order price (sell limit or buy limit, no difference), the order dashed line on the chart disappeared (meaning it was activated), then the price went up and hit the tp dashed line and the order was done. However, during all these actions, literally no logs were created in the journal or the history or anywhere else for that matter. The order just vanished! I checked the journal. There are logs indicating a successful placing of the order, but there is absolutely nothing pointing to the result of the order. sadly I couldn't take a snapshot of the whole thing, but I can share a screenshot of the journal if it helps. Does anyone know the reason behind this behavior?!
You should study the journal tab logs closely for possible errors.
This could be because of "Not enough money" to execute your lot size.
You should study the journal tab logs closely for possible errors.
This could be because of "Not enough money" to execute your lot size.
agreed. The thing is, nothing unusual has happened in logs, there are no errors. It's just three logs related to accepting the order and then nothing. The image below might help you.
In fat both these orders vanished LOL! and there are no logs after this.
Few days ago my customer told me that my EA working wrong. He saw the difference in orders count in EA panel and in the orders history. Some orders have been disappeared randomly. We started investigation. The broker said that he never deleted orders history. But EA logs shows us that broker lied. The customer changed the broker finally and now everything is working fine.
agreed. The thing is, nothing unusual has happened in logs, there are no errors. It's just three logs related to accepting the order and then nothing. The image below might help you.
In fat both these orders vanished LOL! and there are no logs after this.
pending order accepted? fine.
You should get a triggered message in log.
like this:
pending order accepted? fine.
You should get a triggered message in log.
like this:
That's the problem, there are no logs for activated order to begin with, let alone tp or sl being triggered. Also, I just tested another order on EURUSD a few moments ago, same thing happened. Market reached my order price, then tp and then the order vanished! as you can see, there are no logs!
This happened for me only for "Not enough money" reason. Your case I cannot understand.
That's the problem, there are no logs for activated order to begin with, let alone tp or sl being triggered. Also, I just tested another order on EURUSD a few moments ago, same thing happened. Market reached my order price, then tp and then the order vanished! as you can see, there are no logs!
You can check this part of the documentation -
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/trading/performing_deals#pending
and this options in MT5 during the placing the pending order:
If it does not help so ask your broker for support.
- www.metatrader5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
A novice MT5 user here. In the past few days I've noticed some weird behavior in Metatrader when I've placed my orders. For some unknown reason, some of my orders (which have been successfully executed according to the journal) just simply disappear. Initially, I though this was due to the expiration date and time, but that turned out to be wrong because I literally witnessed the whole thing happen before me. Basically, the current price of the symbol (in this example it was both EURUSD and USDACAD) reached the my order price (sell limit or buy limit, no difference), the order dashed line on the chart disappeared (meaning it was activated), then the price went up and hit the tp dashed line and the order was done. However, during all these actions, literally no logs were created in the journal or the history or anywhere else for that matter. The order just vanished! I checked the journal. There are logs indicating a successful placing of the order, but there is absolutely nothing pointing to the result of the order. sadly I couldn't take a snapshot of the whole thing, but I can share a screenshot of the journal if it helps. Does anyone know the reason behind this behavior?!