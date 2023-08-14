Strange values from External Indicacor with CopyBuffer
Usually Buy and Sell signals are processed via DRAW_ARROW buffers. And empty values are like "don't show arrow".
The strange numbers mean: EMPTY_VALUE
Yashar Seyyedin #:
Usually Buy and Sell signals are processed via DRAW_ARROW buffers. And empty values are like "don't show arrow".
The strange numbers mean: EMPTY_VALUE
Thank you, Yashar !!!
Your answer has helped me a lot.
God bless you.
GB
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Hi.
I'm trying to get 2 values from a free indicator downloaded from the market.
These are the indicator parameters:
This is my OnInit code, that works fine because I get a message for a valid handle:
This is my code located on OnTick function, for get values for the previous candle (Print and Comment functions are for debug values) :
These are the indicator variables (Data window):
I am assuming that the Sell and Buy buffers of the indicator are 0 (Sell) and 1 (Buy). But the buffer values have strange values:
The buffer values should be 0 or empty, right?
Why do the buffer values have these strange values?
What I'm doing wrong?
Are there indicators that do not allow their values to be extracted?
I have tried to find in the documentation about it but I have not found information that can help me.
Can you help me, please?
Thanks in advance.
GB.