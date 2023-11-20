Mt4 backtesting report green bars

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Hello Guys

Just wondering i have backtested 2 strategies on the second screenshot representing the 2nd backtest strategy there is a long green bar which is supposed to represent what exactly? drawdown? What are the values?

Testing trading strategies on real ticks
Testing trading strategies on real ticks
  • www.mql5.com
The article provides the results of testing a simple trading strategy in three modes: "1 minute OHLC", "Every tick" and "Every tick based on real ticks" using actual historical data.
Files:
strategy.jpg  118 kb
 
The green bar is the deposit load percentage. It's clearer in MT5 strategy tester.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
deposit load percentage

Thank you @Eleni can you elaborate?

I use mt4 :)
 
David Smith #:

Thank you @Eleni can you elaborate?

I use mt4 :)

The deposit load value shows the percent of account funds used to open positions. Load calculation formula:

Load = Margin / Equity * 100%

If the current account value is 10,000 USD, and the margin of open positions is 5,000 USD, the account load is 50% = 5,000 USD / 10,000 USD * 100%. 

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

The deposit load value shows the percent of account funds used to open positions. Load calculation formula:

Load = Margin / Equity * 100%

If the current account value is 10,000 USD, and the margin of open positions is 5,000 USD, the account load is 50% = 5,000 USD / 10,000 USD * 100%. 

Thank you @Eleni , but this value is not clear on the mt4 backtesting  apart displaying long greenbars which do not really tell you how much the account load %value is

From what i understand this value is the margin level %?

So out of the 2 backtesting report the one with the highest load should be considered the more risky strategy?

 
David Smith #:

Thank you @Eleni , but this value is not clear on the mt4 backtesting  apart displaying long greenbars which do not really tell you how much the account load %value is

From what i understand this value is the margin level %?

So out of the 2 backtesting report the one with the highest load should be considered the more risky strategy?

Sorry, what I said is totally wrong, I was carried away with the MT5 strategy tester I mainly use.

The green bar in the MT4 strategy tester is the lot size of the test trades, if you hover with your mouse you can see the lot size and some details of each trade.

The higher the bar, the larger the lot sizes in the test.



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Sorry, what I said is totally wrong, I was carried away with the MT5 strategy tester I mainly use.

The green bar in the MT4 strategy tester is the lot size of the test trades, if you hover with your mouse you can see the lot size and some details of each trade.

The higher the bar, the larger the lot sizes in the test.



Thanks for the clarification on my second backtesting all the bar the same size , its just a big green line with each bar the same sized and the only lot size used is 0.01, trying to figure out why instead of displaying 1 single bar per trade its displaying a filled green line.
 
David Smith #:
Thanks for the clarification on my second backtesting all the bar the same size , its just a big green line with each bar the same sized and the only lot size used is 0.01, trying to figure out why instead of displaying 1 single bar per trade its displaying a filled green line.

When the trades are too many, they don't distinguish from each other, so they appear as a single green block.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

When the trades are too many, they don't distinguish from each other, so they appear as a single green block.

Thanks again @Eleni Anna Branou , the long greenbar does not give us a definitive view of how many trades were open on each specific days if in this case there is a lot of trades that are open on the same day. Will be nice to have a metric in the backtesting that show the total lot size combined :)
 

whats the meaning of red block ???

Files:
Untitled.png  4 kb
[Deleted]  
@Akshay_A_ Sawant #: In backtesting, whats the meaning of red block ???
Lack of quality in the historical data.
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