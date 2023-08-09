straregy tester opens multiple positions
As it's coded, it looks like it's going to immediately close every buy you open, because as soon as you open it, now PositionsTotal() == 1.
Start by either putting your close check first, or putting it in an "else if", not just an if, so that it's not checking it instantly.
I don't think that explains the behavior you're seeing, but it's a start.
As it's coded, it looks like it's going to immediately close every buy you open, because as soon as you open it, now PositionsTotal() == 1.
Start by either putting your close check first, or putting it in an "else if", not just an if, so that it's not checking it instantly.
I don't think that explains the behavior you're seeing, but it's a start.
thanks for your reply Scott
I switched the place of the two if statements but it didn't make a difference. (as you said, I checked for close condition first but it still opens a buy while there is already one.)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ProjectName | //| Copyright 2020, CompanyName | //| http://www.companyname.net | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Indicators\Trend.mqh> #include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE MAAppliedPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MAMethod = MODE_SMA; input int shortMAPeriod = 21; input int shortMAShift = 0; input int mediumMAPeriod = 100; input int mediumMAShift = 0; input int longMAPeriod = 300; input int longMAShift = 0; CiMA shortMA; CiMA mediumMA; CiMA longMA; CiClose closePrice; CiOpen openPrice; CiLow lowPrice; CiHigh highPrice; CTrade trade; CPositionInfo position; //-- Bar0 double Bar0_HighPrice; double Bar0_ClosePrice; double Bar0_OpenPrice; double Bar0_LowPrice; double Bar0_shortMA; double Bar0_mediumMA; double Bar0_longMA; //-- Bar1 double Bar1_HighPrice; double Bar1_ClosePrice; double Bar1_OpenPrice; double Bar1_LowPrice; double Bar1_shortMA; double Bar1_mediumMA; double Bar1_longMA; static int counter = 0; int OnInit() { shortMA.Create(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,shortMAPeriod,shortMAShift,MAMethod,MAAppliedPrice); shortMA.Refresh(); mediumMA.Create(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,mediumMAPeriod,mediumMAShift,MAMethod,MAAppliedPrice); mediumMA.Refresh(); longMA.Create(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,longMAPeriod,longMAShift,MAMethod,MAAppliedPrice); longMA.Refresh(); closePrice.Create(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT); closePrice.Refresh(); openPrice.Create(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT); openPrice.Refresh(); lowPrice.Create(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT); lowPrice.Refresh(); highPrice.Create(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT); highPrice.Refresh(); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { } void OnTick() { shortMA.Refresh(); mediumMA.Refresh(); longMA.Refresh(); openPrice.Refresh(); closePrice.Refresh(); highPrice.Refresh(); lowPrice.Refresh(); //-- Bar0 Bar0_HighPrice = normalizeDouble( highPrice.GetData(0) ); Bar0_ClosePrice = normalizeDouble( closePrice.GetData(0) ); Bar0_OpenPrice = normalizeDouble( openPrice.GetData(0) ); Bar0_LowPrice = normalizeDouble( lowPrice.GetData(0) ); Bar0_shortMA = normalizeDouble( shortMA.Main(0) ); Bar0_mediumMA = normalizeDouble( mediumMA.Main(0) ); Bar0_longMA = normalizeDouble( longMA.Main(0) ); //-- Bar1 Bar1_HighPrice = normalizeDouble( highPrice.GetData(1) ); Bar1_ClosePrice = normalizeDouble( closePrice.GetData(1) ); Bar1_OpenPrice = normalizeDouble( openPrice.GetData(1) ); Bar1_LowPrice = normalizeDouble( lowPrice.GetData(1) ); Bar1_shortMA = normalizeDouble( shortMA.Main(1) ); Bar1_mediumMA = normalizeDouble( mediumMA.Main(1) ); Bar1_longMA = normalizeDouble( longMA.Main(1) ); // there is 1 open position, so we can close it here. if (PositionsTotal() == 1 ) { if (Bar0_ClosePrice > Bar0_mediumMA) { bool selectedByIndex = position.SelectByIndex(0); // we always have 1 position open at a time, so index would always be 0 if (selectedByIndex == true) { trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } // -- there is no open position, so we can buy if (PositionsTotal() == 0 ) { if (Bar0_shortMA < Bar0_mediumMA && Bar0_mediumMA < Bar0_longMA) { if ( (Bar1_OpenPrice < Bar1_shortMA && Bar1_ClosePrice > Bar1_shortMA) ) { trade.Buy(0.1); } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| normalizeDouble Function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double normalizeDouble(double value) { return NormalizeDouble(value,5); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
one thing is strange for me though, It shows the open and close position on the chart, but it doesn't list them on the table (see screenshot below)
Scott, I want to ask you , would you please test my code in your own MetaTrader ?
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hi, Im writing a simple EA. this is my code:
with the help of PositionsTotal(), Im making sure that there is no already open position ( so I should be able to open a new buy position). so, logically, a new Buy position can not be opened as long as there is one already.
my problem is that, strategy tester opens a new buy position while the previous open position is not closed yet. see screenshot below (for noq forget those multiple positions on a single bar)
before writing a new code for me, just explain whats wrong with my code and why it opens a new buy while there is already one?
I use MetaQoutes Dem. and this is strategy tester settings