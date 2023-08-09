Error Verification
Check this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/444973
You can contact customer service. And select Account , then SMS. Leave your cell phone number。
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Hello,
I did phone verification several times but I never got the code into my mobile phone (either for telegram bot).
What's wrong? Any solutions? Please help.