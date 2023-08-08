Installation is failed - page 2
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I tried to download free product from the Market for MT4, and I did it with not a problem at all:
I still get an error in my MT4 terminals Sergey (receive response failed [12152]).Maybe installing free things is different.
Ok.
I am downloading the product (for MT4) which I purchased some time ago -
After that - I updated paid product (the other one, for MT4) - no problem.
Anyway - it may be the developers are fixing something or improving something (during the weekend).
So, we need to wait for Monday,and if not - yes -
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Installation is failed
Eleni Anna Branou, 2023.08.05 19:10
I tried in MT4 and I am getting this error too: receive response failed [12152], MT5 looks fine.
I will report this to the admins.
After that - I updated paid product (the other one, for MT4) - no problem.
Anyway - it may be the developers are fixing something or improving something (during the weekend).
So, we need to wait for Monday,and if not - yes -
I see Sergey, then something is different in your MT4s and mine.
I have reported this, so they will get onto it soon I guess.
I see Sergey, then something is different in your MT4s and mine.
I have reported this, so they will get onto it soon I guess.
My MT4 build is 1382 (if they will need this information) -
My MT4 build is 1382 (if they will need this information) -
I have 1380, my broker hasn't upgraded to 1382 yet.
Everything now works for me OK.
Thank you guys!
agin i cant download it..
buld 1380
agin i cant download it..
buld 1380
It depends on what was written in Metatrader journal about this error.
If it is error 403 so it is not bug of Metatrader and there are a lot of information about it -