Installation is failed

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I cant download  nothing now? Everything says installation failed what is going  on 
[Deleted]  
markg91:
I cant download  nothing now? Everything says installation failed what is going  on 

Same here.

Impossible to download or update MT4 and MT5 tools, indicator, EA's

I hope it is not problem in windows upgrade that was today.

windows update mql5


mql5 error update

 
Igor Zizek #:

Same here.

Impossible to download or update MT4 and MT5 tools, indicator, EA's

Must be on mql side  mine was working fine yesterday and I havent touched my pc since
 
markg91:
I cant download  nothing now? Everything says installation failed what is going  on 

I tried in MT4 and I am getting this error too: receive response failed [12152], MT5 looks fine.

I will report this to the admins.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

I tried in MT4 and I am getting this error too: receive response failed [12152], MT5 looks fine.

I will report this to the admins.

Thank you 
 
Igor Zizek #:

Same here.

Impossible to download or update MT4 and MT5 tools, indicator, EA's

I hope it is not problem in windows upgrade that was today.


I hope not 
[Deleted]  

I updated my first comment with images of errors.

yesterday everything was working ok. Today I receiving a lot of user complains about installing and updates.

[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou #:

I tried in MT4 and I am getting this error too: receive response failed [12152], MT5 looks fine.

I will report this to the admins.

It is also error for MT5, look at my error images above #1

 
Igor Zizek #:

It is also error for MT5, look at my error images above #1

I saw your post, but I installed 2 purchases in 2 different MT5 terminals successfully, just now.

 

I tried to download free product from the Market for MT4, and I did it with not a problem at all:

 

I tried to download free product from the market in MT5 (any free product), and I did it with not a problem -

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