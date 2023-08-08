Installation is failed
I cant download nothing now? Everything says installation failed what is going on
markg91:
I cant download nothing now? Everything says installation failed what is going on
I cant download nothing now? Everything says installation failed what is going on
I tried in MT4 and I am getting this error too: receive response failed [12152], MT5 looks fine.
I will report this to the admins.
I updated my first comment with images of errors.
yesterday everything was working ok. Today I receiving a lot of user complains about installing and updates.
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