Indicator is not debugging

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i'm tryng to create a renko indicator to use on a expert advisor, but when i press f5 to test it, appears a error window "critical error, debugging is paused" 
How can i fixed? or how to use renko on an expert advisor? 

The code of indicator is attached. 


Discover new MetaTrader 5 opportunities with MQL5 community and services
Discover new MetaTrader 5 opportunities with MQL5 community and services
  • 2023.07.31
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5: language of trade strategies built-in the MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform, allows writing your own trading robots, technical indicators, scripts and libraries of functions
Files:
Renko_indicator.txt  3 kb
 
Please edit the code in your post: 
For large amounts of code, attach it.
 
Carl Schreiber #:
Please edit the code in your post: 
For large amounts of code, attach it.

done.

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