Indicator is not debugging
Please edit the code in your post:
For large amounts of code, attach it.
For large amounts of code, attach it.
Carl Schreiber #:
Please edit the code in your post:
For large amounts of code, attach it.
Please edit the code in your post:
For large amounts of code, attach it.
done.
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How can i fixed? or how to use renko on an expert advisor?
The code of indicator is attached.