Converting Minute data into seconds

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I am using MqlRates to get live feed of OHLC data where Time = 1minute from a broker server

I am able to change time to 1 second but OHLC info is copied to candlestick as per 1 minute data from broker (broker's OPEN remains same until 1 minute ends and I am expecting to make a new OPEN every second) so this is resulting in making such strange candlestick, so how can i record 1 second OHLC activity and paste it to 1 second candle?

 
I think you can do it by creating it as an indicator
 
1 second chart is never a good idea, there can be no ticks for more than 1 second, the resulting chart will be totally inconsistent...
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Fabio Cavalloni #:
1 second chart is never a good idea, there can be no ticks for more than 1 second, the resulting chart will be totally inconsistent...

I believe 1 second and tick chart is most important chart to study HFT strategies and code them.

 
Rodger Sen #:

I believe 1 second and tick chart is most important chart to study HFT strategies and code them.

Tick chart and 1 second chart are two very different concepts.

 
Rodger Sen:

I am using MqlRates to get live feed of OHLC data where Time = 1minute from a broker server

I am able to change time to 1 second but OHLC info is copied to candlestick as per 1 minute data from broker (broker's OPEN remains same until 1 minute ends and I am expecting to make a new OPEN every second) so this is resulting in making such strange candlestick, so how can i record 1 second OHLC activity and paste it to 1 second candle?

Since MT only supports as minimum scale 1 minute, you will need to find some arbitrary way to display the data wou want.

You could try to create a custom symbol and feed it with a service or an EA.

You could use an indicator to draw candles on the chart on top of the real chart, or in a sub window.

You need to map the time between the actual drawn candle (1 minute) to the seconds you want it to represent. The data from MqlRates will not do the job for use as a data source, you need to use MqlTick for that. From there you synthesize new candles, which you could store in MqlRates, actually.

That's for sure some coding to do.
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