Converting Minute data into seconds
I think you can do it by creating it as an indicator
1 second chart is never a good idea, there can be no ticks for more than 1 second, the resulting chart will be totally inconsistent...
Rodger Sen:
I am using MqlRates to get live feed of OHLC data where Time = 1minute from a broker server
I am able to change time to 1 second but OHLC info is copied to candlestick as per 1 minute data from broker (broker's OPEN remains same until 1 minute ends and I am expecting to make a new OPEN every second) so this is resulting in making such strange candlestick, so how can i record 1 second OHLC activity and paste it to 1 second candle?
Since MT only supports as minimum scale 1 minute, you will need to find some arbitrary way to display the data wou want.
You could try to create a custom symbol and feed it with a service or an EA.
You could use an indicator to draw candles on the chart on top of the real chart, or in a sub window.
You need to map the time between the actual drawn candle (1 minute) to the seconds you want it to represent. The data from MqlRates will not do the job for use as a data source, you need to use MqlTick for that. From there you synthesize new candles, which you could store in MqlRates, actually.
That's for sure some coding to do.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am using MqlRates to get live feed of OHLC data where Time = 1minute from a broker server
I am able to change time to 1 second but OHLC info is copied to candlestick as per 1 minute data from broker (broker's OPEN remains same until 1 minute ends and I am expecting to make a new OPEN every second) so this is resulting in making such strange candlestick, so how can i record 1 second OHLC activity and paste it to 1 second candle?