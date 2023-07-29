Cannot login to MQL5 community
Hello Sir
can somebody help me why I cannot login to the MQL5 community? I tried to login using my demo and active account id and also the password by saying that there was an incorrect " login or password".
Please help me as I want to download and install UNIVERSAL BREAKOUT FOR MT5.
Credentials for MQ community and ones account (demo with MQ or real or demos with brokers) are different.
Each time you open an account you should get a message with the credentials of the account:
Click on that message and safe the content.
Hello Sir
can somebody help me why I cannot login to the MQL5 community? I tried to login using my demo and active account id and also the password by saying that there was an incorrect " login or password".
Please help me as I want to download and install UNIVERSAL BREAKOUT FOR MT5.
Go to your MT5 terminal and login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your franciscobasbas68 login and NOT your email or any other.
If you can't remember your MQL5 account password, click here to reset it: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
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Hello Sir
can somebody help me why I cannot login to the MQL5 community? I tried to login using my demo and active account id and also the password by saying that there was an incorrect " login or password".
Please help me as I want to download and install UNIVERSAL BREAKOUT FOR MT5.