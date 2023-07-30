Is it common to Buy Above and Sell Bellow with Bollinger bands ? - page 3
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Margin call with 1 trade means to use a gambler money management, it will be a failure regardless of the strategy!
It doesn't have to be one trade, it can can happen by continued losing trades. Sure there might be some wins with this, but you depend on the market to be on an upward shift or else this simply won't work.
what you can do by being too friendly is you can encourage a dangerous trading system. I applaud your politeness however
make better gains by keeping it simple:
It doesn't have to be one trade, it can can happen by continued losing trades. Sure there might be some wins with this, but you depend on the market to be on an upward shift or else this simply won't work.
It doesn't have to be one trade, it can can happen by continued losing trades. Sure there might be some wins with this, but you depend on the market to be on an upward shift or else this simply won't work.
Prop firm care about trading style because if they have too much profitable traders they will not survive and pay them...
Yes but the point is that it is not a good place to be. However, it is ok when we're learning from mistake.
Why argue what could and could not be?
Write an indicator that counts how often the prices break out above BB-High or below BB-Low, and whether
then a) a TP (e.g.: open +/- ( BB-High - BB-Low )*0.5) or b) SL (the respective other channel limit) is reached and c) the respective profit or loss.
Run this for different symbols and time frames, make it a table and post it here - I think, that would interest everyone and end fruitless discussions!
Why argue what could and could not be?
Write an indicator that counts how often the prices break out above BB-High or below BB-Low, and whether
then a) a TP (e.g.: open +/- ( BB-High - BB-Low )*0.5) or b) SL (the respective other channel limit) is reached and c) the respective profit or loss.
Run this for different symbols and time frames, make it a table and post it here - I think, that would interest everyone and end fruitless discussions!
Would this really be interesting? It's common sense that you can lose a lot of trades by hoping price breaks out above BB high
Would this really be interesting? It's common sense that you can lose a lot of trades by hoping price breaks out above BB high
Of course there are losers and winners, trading is a statistical gamble and with a good strategy you can mark the cards and statistics can tell you within limits.