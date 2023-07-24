indicator that shows "activity" in the market
- Activations
- How to buy a second license if all activations have been used?
- What do you think is the best indicator for making a profit.
Make up your mind. Either you did, or you did not.
Make up your mind. Either you did, or you did not.
Here is the results of the indicator i been working on for sometimes, RSk shows maximum speed of current movement, while RSj shows speed of motion in time series. speed range from 0 to 1
if you look at the bottom right you will see blocks data in different time series(weekly, previous, past, last),
SD(Standard deviation), MD(Mean deviation), do you see deviation is increasing on the first block...? price will head to daily ADR High @ 76.74$, before it reverse because RSx is -391.05 points.
negative is directional, meaning the price will sell with a momentum of -0.06 points at %age of -19.76 points...
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