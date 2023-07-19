In strategy tester input section, how to have the Value / Start / Step and Stop completly reset and updated wrt to the EA code ?

New comment
 

Hello,


In my EA I have updated this code:


input double OverBought = 92.51;
input double OverSold = 7.49;


then compiled it.


But I still get the same values set in the Strategy Tester Input section:


Any idea on how to solve this ?


Thanks

 
AYMERIC75:

Any idea on how to solve this ?

Defaults.

 

Compiling does not help in the tester.

Either select a result of the optimization - this will set the input variables in the input section - or set these variables manually in the input section.

 
fxsaber #:

Defaults.

thanks, that reset the Value to the one in the code. But the Start / Step / Stop do not move, see below.



How can I set them manually ? for instance I would like to the Start of OverBought to be 70

 
AYMERIC75 #:

thanks, that reset the Value to the one in the code. But the Start / Step / Stop do not move, see below.

How can I set them manually ? for instance I would like to the Start of OverBought to be 70

You have the optimisation disabled. After enabling it, check the input you want to optimise and you will be able to edit the start, step and stop.

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

You have the optimisation disabled. After enabling it, check the input you want to optimise and you will be able to edit the start, step and stop.

indeed... thanks!
New comment