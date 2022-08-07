Strategy Tester

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How do I change the Start, Step & Stop default settings in inputs

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Appreciate your help :)

 
Robert Jenkins:

How do I change the Start, Step & Stop default settings in inputs

Appreciate your help :)

It is for optimization mode. Select the Optimize item in overview tab.
 
What he said. Pick fast genetic algorithm or slow complete algorithm, then you can check the boxes with the paramaters that you posted.
 

Sorry for not making myself clear ... still not sure how to ?

How to change the pre-sets

How and when where the pre-sets created during the evolution of the EA ?

At some point the greyed figures must have been entered

Or were they automatically generated ?

I want to change the greyed numbers that are there when I open inputs to greyed numbers of my choosing

Not to what I want ... what is already there ... the defaults

 
Robert Jenkins #: How to change the pre-sets

Enable optimization and then click on them.

 
SIGH ... Sadly I can't put what I am after in words :(

I want to change the greyed default values to greyed default values of my choosing ... How were the greyed default created in the first place ?
 
Robert Jenkins # :
SIGH ... Sadly I can't put what I am after in words :(

I want to change the greyed default values to greyed default values of my choosing ... How were the greyed default created in the first place ?

First, select complete optimization from the overview section.

 

Sadly you guys still can't understand what I am after

BUT thanks for trying

 

Going back to my original image

how did those greyed numbers get there ? ... who put them there ? ... who decided on the initial values  ? ... The person that wrote the EA

Back to my question ... How do I change them ... Not to optimise BUT be the new default value

 
Robert Jenkins #:

Sadly you guys still can't understand what I am after

BUT thanks for trying

open your platform first and select the tester


click overview and coplete optimixation ...


choose inputs and check box ...

 
If I understand you correctly, you are looking for this.


Else, you need to edit the .set file, as it has these values baked in.

But it won't give you the opportunity to define these defaults in the source code at the line where you specify the input variable.

As far as I know, there is no way of doing such except for above mentioned.
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