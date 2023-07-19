How to copy from static array to indicqtor buffer
Hello i modified an indicator and got values in static array which is non dependent on bar number qnd i want to give this array's 0 value to indicator buffer array's 0 value and as you know indicator buffer array is dynamic and time dependent array.
İ equaled [0] value of each array in indcator but when i tried to get these values in ea by using icustom and copy buffer function, i only got 0 as a value but it must. give price levels as a double value. What i am doing wrong how can i fix this issue, thanks
- [SOLVED] CopyBuffer() error, or empty value
- PLEASE SOMEONE HELP ME FIX THIS CODE.PLEASE!!!
- how can copy the value's of an array from an indicator to another indicator ?
Berk Cetiner:
Hello i modified an indicator and got values in static array which is non dependent on bar number qnd i want to give this array's 0 value to indicator buffer array's 0 value and as you know indicator buffer array is dynamic and time dependent array.
Hello i modified an indicator and got values in static array which is non dependent on bar number qnd i want to give this array's 0 value to indicator buffer array's 0 value and as you know indicator buffer array is dynamic and time dependent array.
İ equaled [0] value of each array in indcator but when i tried to get these values in ea by using icustom and copy buffer function, i only got 0 as a value but it must. give price levels as a double value. What i am doing wrong how can i fix this issue, thanks
No code, no help...
Are you calling iCustom in OnInit()??
Dominik Christian Egert #:
No code, no help...
Are you calling iCustom in OnInit()??
yes, my code is a bit long and complicated thats why i didnt't add any code here.
i called icustom in Oninit then inside of ontick function i used copybuffer function but got "0" as a value.
Dominik Christian Egert #:
ok. but how do you expect to get help if nobody may/can see the code?
That remains a total mystery to me...how are people thinking they can get coding help without showing anything ?!? Maybe I will create a special topic about it. I really would like to understand.
Alain Verleyen #: That remains a total mystery to me...how are people thinking they can get coding help without showing anything ?!? Maybe I will create a special topic about it. I really would like to understand.
The explanation is simple.
- They believe and expect that they will be given a "correct" example of how they should code without them showing their attempts, which would show that they are really trying. They don't understand that it is easier to fix (for us readers) than to code an example for the OP to understand. Which is extremely selfish on the OP's part (I don't want to waste time, but I don't mind others wasting it).
- They don't want to waste their time doing a copy/paste of your code. It's easier to just spit out the problem in 2 lines and have someone else code an example so they can continue to copy/paste the solution.
Worst of all, they ask questions that have been solved in the forum for years/decades and nobody seems to use the search engine.
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:
The explanation is simple.
- They believe and expect that they will be given a "correct" example of how they should code without them showing their attempts, which would show that they are really trying. They don't understand that it is easier to fix (for us readers) than to code an example for the OP to understand. Which is extremely selfish on the OP's part (I don't want to waste time, but I don't mind others wasting it).
- They don't want to waste their time doing a copy/paste of your code. It's easier to just spit out the problem in 2 lines and have someone else code an example so they can continue to copy/paste the solution.
Worst of all, they ask questions that have been solved in the forum for years/decades and nobody seems to use the search engine.
Agree. - Except for the word "engine" in "search engine"....
That really is some stretch. MQ could try to implement ChatGPT or whatever AI they are willing to use to make a working search >engine< for their site.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register