Calculate Average Position Holding Time
Luca De Andrea:
You already asked this question a few days ago in another thread. Please do not duplicate questions.
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Luca De Andrea, 2023.07.13 11:49Anyone with this formula for the OnTester? Could be really useful.
Testing Statistics (https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/statistics) doesn't provide yet this parameter that we can see in the Tester Report: Average Position Holding Time
Besides, your question was already answered in the same thread.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Ubzen, 2013.12.20 07:17Sounds like (Sum_All_Closed_Positions (Position_Close_Time - Position_Open_Time)) / Total_Positions. What do you mean by Custom Max?
You will have to calculate it yourself using 'Custom Max.' in OnTester().
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Hi,
In the Tester Report we have a lot of useful statistics, including the Average Position Holding Time.
Unfortunately, this parameter in not accessible with the Testing Statistics for the OnTester https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/statistics
Does anyone have a formula or idea on how to calculate it?
I think this can be very helpful to optimize some Scalping strategy.
Many thanks