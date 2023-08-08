Can’t Open an account - page 2
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Hi Dear, i have issue connecting to my brokers ( i have 5 accounts with different brokers) through my MT4 mobile app, the search section for search broker name or server is disable
when im trying to connect through 4g from Emirates its not working unless i connect to WIFI.
could you please assist
Me too...
no connection issue here all other programs ok
No problem to open new accounr directly from MT4 or MT5.
It is possible to do in case the broker allows us to do it direction from Metatrader, and if not - we need to go to broker's website to open an account.
I am checking now by openning new account - Metatrader 4:
So, not a problem at all for Metatrader 4.
And I checked Metatrader 5 - we do not have any problem to open trading account with using MT5 as well.
When I am at the "Open an Account" window, the "Next" box is always greyed out and not clickable. None of the fields are red. Can't figure out why I can't proceed...
Type name of the server of your broker (or 3 or 4 first letters of the name of any broker) and press "Find your Company" button.
After that - click (by mouse) on the name of the broker in the window and press Next (the Nex button will not be appeared in case you did not click on any broker's name on the window.
Open the demo account first.
Is anyone else having an issue of adding a new broker to the MT5 or MT4 terminal. No matter which Pc i use nothing is working to add a new account.
You may check the sever which you choose as your new account, for PC portal it always work to open a new account.