Can’t Open an account

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Is anyone else having an issue of adding a new broker to the MT5 or MT4 terminal. No matter which Pc i use nothing is working to add a new account. 
 
Xavier Reginald Bernard:
Is anyone else having an issue of adding a new broker to the MT5 or MT4 terminal. No matter which Pc i use nothing is working to add a new account. 
I'm having the same issue today. 
 
Yes. Having the same issue. Tried on my pc and on VPS; same issue.
 
Same issue. Wont load any brokers at all. It'll stay 'searching' but nothing pops up. Have reinstalled and nothing. Server issue? 
 
Me too...
 
Xavier Reginald Bernard:
Is anyone else having an issue of adding a new broker to the MT5 or MT4 terminal. No matter which Pc i use nothing is working to add a new account. 

No problem to open new accounr directly from MT4 or MT5.
It is possible to do in case the broker allows us to do it direction from Metatrader, and if not - we need to go to broker's website to open an account.

I am checking now by openning new account - Metatrader 4:

So, not a problem at all for Metatrader 4.
And I checked Metatrader 5 - we do not have any problem to open trading account with using MT5 as well.

 
How can find broker 
 
Lawrence Mashele #:
How can find broker 

Recommendations about brokers are not allowed, but read this useful topic: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/446683

 

Hi, 


How did you solve this issue ?

I'm trying to search for my broker, I can't find it.

I already found it 2/3 months ago on my other MT5, but on a newly install one, nothing.


Thanks

 
moncoco #:

Hi, 


How did you solve this issue ?

I'm trying to search for my broker, I can't find it.

I already found it 2/3 months ago on my other MT5, but on a newly install one, nothing.


Thanks

Download the custom branded MT5 terminal from your broker's website, install and use it to login into your trading account.

 

I use Parrallels Desktop, and only the Basic MT5 will install.

I have a M2 Macbook.


Thanks

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