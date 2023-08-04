Validating Candlestick Patterns - page 2

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I had a look at this script made by Lorenzo and I made a modified version which includes an MA to filter the signals. Engulfed candlestick formations are not reliable for predicting the future, because once they close it's the past...and the pattern could occur at the higher highs (causing an invalid buy signal), so you could use an MA with logic to say that only signals should print when they are in a range (when they are close to the MA line), and this way you might get safer signals, and filter away unsafe ones:


I still wouldn't use this indicator in isolation.

Validating Candlestick Patterns
Validating Candlestick Patterns
  • 2023.07.17
  • www.mql5.com
If in 200 visible bars of history, there are 10 bullish engulf pattern, and in these 10 patterns, 5 are those patterns where low of bullish engulf...
 
meh here's an attempt to optimize the script and make it better, but it still glitches every once in a while when changing timeframe
Files:
CandleEngulfAnalyzer.mq5  10 kb
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