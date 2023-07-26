optimization results in backtest mt4

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HELLO , dear friends
Sorry, I ran into a problem, I hope you can help me
During the backtest, I use the optimization option to test better options and see the results, but unfortunately, in the optimization results window, all values ​​become zero and no results are shown to me.
Where do you think the problem comes from?!

There is no error in the journal window




 
please help me
 
  1. mehran afshar #: please help me

    Don't ping your posts. You will get help if anyone can.

  2. mehran afshar: During the backtest, I use the optimization option to test better options and see the results

    A backtest and optimization are two different things; the first has a chart, the latter doesn't.

  3. Do not optimize. Fix your broken code first, so it will properly trade. Later you optimize your EA's input's.

  4. Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
         How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
              Be precise and informative about your problem

    We can't see your broken code.

    Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.

 
William Roeder #:

  1. پست های خود را پینگ نکنید اگر کسی بتواند کمک می گیرید.

  2. بک تست و بهینه سازی دو چیز متفاوت هستند. اولی نمودار دارد، دومی ندارد.

  3. بهینه سازی نکنید. ابتدا کد شکسته خود را اصلاح کنید تا به درستی معامله شود. بعداً ورودی های EA خود را بهینه می کنید.

  4. آیا واقعاً انتظار پاسخ دارید؟ اینجا هیچ ذهن خوانی وجود ندارد و گوی های بلورین ما ترک خورده است.
    چگونه به روش هوشمند سوال بپرسیم . (20 04 )
    در مورد مشکل خود دقیق و آگاه باشید

    ما نمی توانیم کد شکسته شما را ببینیم.

    همیشه همه کدهای مربوطه را پست کنید (با استفاده از دکمه کد ) یا فایل منبع را پیوست کنید.

My expert file works correctly and the full backtest is done, only during optimization without error, all the values ​​are zero.

I will send you two pictures of the settings

Files:
1.png  62 kb
2.png  45 kb
 

My expert file works correctly and the full backtest is done, only during optimization without error, all the values ​​are zero.

I will send you two pictures of the settings

mehran afshar #:

My expert file works correctly and the full backtest is done, only during optimization without error, all the values ​​are zero.

I will send you two pictures of the settings

 

Hello mehran,

Do you find a solution? I have the same issue

Thanks

 
If you see 0 trades into an optimization row you will see the same result also backtesting that step.

Do that and check logs, very probably there will be some errors that prevent EA from opening trades.

Anyway, as already said, without the code.we can only make suppositions.
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