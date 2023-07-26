optimization results in backtest mt4
- mehran afshar #: please help me
Don't ping your posts. You will get help if anyone can.
- mehran afshar: During the backtest, I use the optimization option to test better options and see the results
A backtest and optimization are two different things; the first has a chart, the latter doesn't.
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Do not optimize. Fix your broken code first, so it will properly trade. Later you optimize your EA's input's.
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Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
We can't see your broken code.
Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.
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پست های خود را پینگ نکنید اگر کسی بتواند کمک می گیرید.
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بک تست و بهینه سازی دو چیز متفاوت هستند. اولی نمودار دارد، دومی ندارد.
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بهینه سازی نکنید. ابتدا کد شکسته خود را اصلاح کنید تا به درستی معامله شود. بعداً ورودی های EA خود را بهینه می کنید.
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آیا واقعاً انتظار پاسخ دارید؟ اینجا هیچ ذهن خوانی وجود ندارد و گوی های بلورین ما ترک خورده است.
چگونه به روش هوشمند سوال بپرسیم . (20 04 )
در مورد مشکل خود دقیق و آگاه باشید
ما نمی توانیم کد شکسته شما را ببینیم.
همیشه همه کدهای مربوطه را پست کنید (با استفاده از دکمه کد ) یا فایل منبع را پیوست کنید.
My expert file works correctly and the full backtest is done, only during optimization without error, all the values are zero.
I will send you two pictures of the settings
My expert file works correctly and the full backtest is done, only during optimization without error, all the values are zero.
I will send you two pictures of the settings
My expert file works correctly and the full backtest is done, only during optimization without error, all the values are zero.
I will send you two pictures of the settings
Hello mehran,
Do you find a solution? I have the same issue
Thanks
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