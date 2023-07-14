iLow returns incorrect and huge number
On MT5: Unless the current chart is that specific pair/TF, you must synchronize the terminal Data from the Server before accessing candle/indicator values.
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On MT5: Unless the current chart is that specific pair/TF, you must synchronize the terminal Data from the Server before accessing candle/indicator values.
Error 4806 while using CopyBuffer() - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum #10 (2020)
Is it mystical?! It is! - Withdraw - Technical Indicators - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
Timeseries and Indicators Access / Data Access - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Synchronize Server Data with Terminal Data - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2018)
SymbolInfoInteger doesn't work - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
Hi! Thanks for the reply.
It seem to have worked once I first store it as a variable instead of directly calling iLow. Seems to having some sort of "delay" required for strategy tester to work.
Thanks anyway!
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Hi,
iLow is returning incorrect values for my code below.
My code:
iLow values logged:
Weird thing is however, iHigh(NULL,ENTRY_TIMEFRAME,1) is returning accurate values as expect.
Is there something I'm missing?
Thank you in advance.