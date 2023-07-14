iLow returns incorrect and huge number

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Hi,

iLow is returning incorrect values for my code below.

My code:

double entry_price = iLow(NULL,ENTRY_TIMEFRAME,1) - entry_tick_buffer;
PrintFormat("low=%d; entry_tick_buffer=%e",iLow(NULL,ENTRY_TIMEFRAME,1),entry_tick_buffer);

iLow values logged:

Weird thing is however, iHigh(NULL,ENTRY_TIMEFRAME,1) is returning accurate values as expect.

Is there something I'm missing? 


Thank you in advance.

 
fjchng: Is there something I'm missing?

On MT5: Unless the current chart is that specific pair/TF, you must synchronize the terminal Data from the Server before accessing candle/indicator values.
          Error 4806 while using CopyBuffer() - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum #10 (2020)
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          Timeseries and Indicators Access / Data Access - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
          Synchronize Server Data with Terminal Data - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2018)
          SymbolInfoInteger doesn't work - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)

 
William Roeder #:

On MT5: Unless the current chart is that specific pair/TF, you must synchronize the terminal Data from the Server before accessing candle/indicator values.
          Error 4806 while using CopyBuffer() - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum #10 (2020)
          Is it mystical?! It is! - Withdraw - Technical Indicators - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
          Timeseries and Indicators Access / Data Access - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
          Synchronize Server Data with Terminal Data - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2018)
          SymbolInfoInteger doesn't work - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)

Hi! Thanks for the reply.


It seem to have worked once I first store it as a variable instead of directly calling iLow. Seems to having some sort of "delay" required for strategy tester to work.


Thanks anyway!

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