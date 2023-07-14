star rating number removed in freelance section
They removed the number beside stars.
For some, these statistics are displayed on hover, but not for all.
Does anyone have a link to a description of these updates? I saw a discussion about this, but I don't remember where
Yes, there are some updates here. Interface for adding a developer review:
Interesting... Hope it won't cause trouble.
I don't see any problem with this😄
I think these statistics will be displayed on hover for everyone who receives at least one new review (with rating by category).
Someone please share a link to a discussion of this (repeated request)
My rating fell from 4.9 to 4.7 in one night. Nobody rated less than five. Seems the new measurement is totally different.
Where are you looking? Or is it a sneaky way to increase your profile visits?😄
4.7 - Overall rating for all Market products, Signals and Freelance orders
Freelance rating still 4.9:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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They removed the number beside stars.