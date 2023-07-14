star rating number removed in freelance section

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[Deleted]  

They removed the number beside stars.

 
Yashar Seyyedin:

They removed the number beside stars.

For some, these statistics are displayed on hover, but not for all.

Does anyone have a link to a description of these updates? I saw a discussion about this, but I don't remember where

 

Yes, there are some updates here. Interface for adding a developer review:


[Deleted]  
Vladislav Boyko #:

Yes, there are some updates here. Interface for adding a developer review:


Interesting... Hope it won't cause trouble.
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:
Interesting... Hope it won't cause trouble.

I don't see any problem with this😄

I think these statistics will be displayed on hover for everyone who receives at least one new review (with rating by category).

Someone please share a link to a discussion of this (repeated request)

 
that explains last week's partial outage 
[Deleted]  
My rating fell from 4.9 to 4.7 in one night. Nobody rated less than five. Seems the new measurement is totally different.
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:
My rating fell from 4.9 to 4.7 in one night. Nobody rated less than five. Seems the new measurement is totally different.

weird . and both of the recently closed project gave you fivers on all review categories

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:
My rating fell from 4.9 to 4.7 in one night. Nobody rated less than five. Seems the new measurement is totally different.

Where are you looking? Or is it a sneaky way to increase your profile visits?😄

4.7 -  Overall rating for all Market products, Signals and Freelance orders



Freelance rating still 4.9:


[Deleted]  
Vladislav Boyko #:

Where are you looking? Or is it a sneaky way to increase your profile visits?😄

4.7 -  Overall rating for all Market products, Signals and Freelance orders



Freelance rating still 4.9:


The overall rating was 4.9 yesterday. And today is 4.7
[Deleted]  
Vladislav Boyko #:

Where are you looking? Or is it a sneaky way to increase your profile visits?😄

4.7 -  Overall rating for all Market products, Signals and Freelance orders



Freelance rating still 4.9:


Overall rating is full five now ... I told you there's a problem.
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