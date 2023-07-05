Drawing Color Line
You have few solutions:
1. limit the number of bars in history so it loads faster
2. make sure not to draw the same objects several times
3. update indicator only when a new bar closes
4. use buffers
Yashar Seyyedin #:
You have few solutions:
1. limit the number of bars in history so it loads faster
2. make sure not to draw the same objects several times
3. update indicator only when a new bar closes
4. use buffers
I choose 4. use buffers
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I want to DRAW_COLOR_LINE if
Currently its being done using OBJ_TREND objects which make chart laggy and slow and load objects slow sometimes so i want to do this using buffer
any coding help will be really helpful
Example :