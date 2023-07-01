Symbol Specifications
I do not know if it is related to your question or not ... but I am checking the specification in Metatrader:
connect to the trading account of this/your broker - select the symbol in the market Watch - right mouse click and - Specification.
Example:
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But it is related to the broker sorry.
I do not know if it is related to your question or not ... but I am checking the specification in Metatrader:
connect to the trading account of this/your broker - select the symbol in the market Watch - right mouse click and - Specification.
Example:
-------------------
But it is related to the broker sorry.
Hello Sergey,
Thanks for your comment. Yes I do it in the same way and would like to know who is responsible for setting the specs. In my opinion it seems plausible that it is the broker's responsibility to keep the symbol specification correct, but maybe someone can shed some light!
Hello Sergey,
Thanks for your comment. Yes I do it in the same way and would like to know who is responsible for setting the specs. In my opinion it seems plausible that it is the broker's responsibility to keep the symbol specification correct, but maybe someone can shed some light!
This is the broker.
I know it because the specification of the symbols is related to the signal subsctiption, and I replied about it many times on the forum.
Broker only: it is the setting the symbol (which is named by the broker) for the price (and the time of the price) delivered by the broker.
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I was selecting the broker (for myself) based on the datafeed (price on the chart etc; incl specification) + the license from my government.
Bur for now (situation was changed): there are many traders who select the broker based on the quality of datafeed irrespective off anything.
This is the broker.
I know it because the specification of the symbols is related to the signal subsctiption, and I replied about it many times on the forum.
Broker only: it is the setting the symbol (which is named by the broker) for the price (and the time of the price) delivered by the broker.
------------------
I was selecting the broker (for myself) based on the datafeed (price on the chart etc; incl specification) + the license from my government.
Bur for now (situation was changed): there are many traders who select the broker based on the quality of datafeed irrespective off anything.
Yeah, I suspected the broker has a say in the symbol specs.
Perhaps someone can explain exactly by whom, how and where the symbol specification is set and who we as users can contact if the data is wrong.
As Sergey has already expressed, the broker is the one responsible for defining and setting up those specifications (more specifically, the technical staff).
However, some brokers are "white labels" and sub-contract the services of another broker on whom they depend for all the technical details.
Either way, it is your broker whom has to answer you for their failings.
Yeah, I suspected the broker has a say in the symbol specs.
Perhaps someone can explain exactly by whom, how and where the symbol specification is set and who we as users can contact if the data is wrong.
As Sergey has already expressed, the broker is the one responsible for defining and setting up those specifications (more specifically, the technical staff).
However, some brokers are "white labels" and sub-contract the services of another broker on whom they depend for all the technical details.
Either way, it is your broker whom has to answer you for their failings.
Hi Fernando, thank you for sharing your insights on this topic.
My personal opinion is : if you already contacted them and they give you such insane answer, either you can insist to talk to someone else more responsible, or change your broker. You certainly don't want to manage your money with incompetent people.
Hello Alain, thanks for your comment, I agree 100%!
I will try to speak to someone more competent but if this turns out to be the support I can expect from this particular broker, we will part ways.
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Hello traders,
I'm sorry if this issue has already been discussed somewhere, but I couldn't find any information about it here in the forum.
I have a general question regarding symbol specs. For NZD pairs, my brokers assets website states that trading will be halted for one minute at 7am NZ time (21:00 server time).
In the past the trade sessions in the symbol spec for NZDUSD reflect this suspension (see attached screenshot).
However, now when I check the specs the sessions look like this:
I contacted my broker and the support informed me that the suspension is still in effect but it is neither their responsibility nor possible to change the symbol specs. I was advised to always check the assets website to check the specs and that it is the liquidity provider's responsibility to have correct symbol data.
I find it hard to believe that a broker has no control over symbol specs and I think as a client having reliable symbol data is not too much to ask. Also, from a trading platform specializing in automated trading, one should not expect the user to manually browse websites or solve the problem themselves.
Can someone with expertise please shed some light on this issue? Who is actually responsible for correct symbol specifications? How are these changed and where can I get competent support for such topics? Is MetaTrader responsible for this in any way?
Any input is much appreciated!