Technical glitches - page 3
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There is only 1 folder and it's not the right one. It needs to be at least one log file from Experts tab, when the lagging/freezing happened.
I am not sure how to find that. Would that be in my mt4 program files. At any rate, i redid my layout and removed the culprit I think. Much better today so I will see how that goes. Thank you again
The same thing you did on the "Journal" tab, but do it for the "Experts" tab.
There is no 64-bit version of MT4. MT4 is 32-bit and that is what everyone is using.
oh ok didnt realize that. tks