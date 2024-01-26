Technical glitches - page 3

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Alain Verleyen #:

There is only 1 folder and it's not the right one. It needs to be at least one log file from Experts tab, when the lagging/freezing happened.

I am not sure how to find that. Would that be in my mt4 program files. At any rate, i redid my layout and removed the culprit I think. Much better today so I will see how that goes. Thank you again

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Scott Littlefield #:I am not sure how to find that. Would that be in my mt4 program files. At any rate, i redid my layout and removed the culprit I think. Much better today so I will see how that goes. Thank you again

The same thing you did on the "Journal" tab, but do it for the "Experts" tab.

  • Click on the the "Experts" tab.
  • Right-click in the reporting area.
  • Select "Open"

 
Hello again. I want to thank everyone for their help the last year. i ultimately removed most of my indicators and am now down to 6. Unfortunately it still causing some problems on my mt4 platform but i found out that i am running a 32 bit program on my 64 bit machine. Did not know that. Do you guys think that is causing my delays. My broker does not offer a 64 bit mt4 option but i presume i can download another brokers platform and log into my account from there. Is that correct?
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Scott Littlefield #: Hello again. I want to thank everyone for their help the last year. i ultimately removed most of my indicators and am now down to 6. Unfortunately it still causing some problems on my mt4 platform but i found out that i am running a 32 bit program on my 64 bit machine. Did not know that. Do you guys think that is causing my delays. My broker does not offer a 64 bit mt4 option but i presume i can download another brokers platform and log into my account from there. Is that correct?
There is no 64-bit version of MT4. MT4 is 32-bit and that is what everyone is using.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
There is no 64-bit version of MT4. MT4 is 32-bit and that is what everyone is using.

oh ok didnt realize that. tks

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