Card Input for withdrawal not working
I see the same thing, it seems that there is an issue that will be fixed soon.
Try again tomorrow.
Hello Friends.
Please I tried making withdrawal via bank card. The point to input the card details is not editable. Please help.
Thanks
When the website is updated (for big updated only) so some options/features are installed (are turned to) by default.
It means: you need to click on "New" card and insert your card details once again.
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Sergey Golubev , 2023.05.19 12:48
As far as I remember, there was some kind of update on the site in February, and if you are withdrawing on your Visa for the first time after that (the first time after the update), then you need to click it by "New" (there, after the update, the settings on the map were not saved), after clicking - the page of the payment system opens, and there you enter the card details (the same one, for example),
and so on.
After that, the site already remembers the card.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Communicate with developers through Service Desk!
Andrey F. Zelinsky , 2023.05.19 13:11It turned out - with the card "New" - by the button "Enter data withdraw" - there was a request for SMS - and then the form for entering card details was opened - after which the payment went through
Please I tried making withdrawal via bank card. The point to input the card details is not editable. Please help.
You simply need to Click 'Next'. 'New' is not a button, it's an option you choose before proceeding to the next step.
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Hello Friends.
Please I tried making withdrawal via bank card. The point to input the card details is not editable. Please help.
Thanks