How to turn OBJ_CHART objects in to offline mode

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Hi folks,

Is there a way to turn the OBJ_CHART objects in to offline mode?

I'm currently monitoring dozen of charts of multiple symbols in one window and I found out that it consume a lot of CPU power, i suspected it was because all of the embedded chart are in online mode thus constantly receiving ticks in order to update the chart's price. And on Sunday I tried to do the monitoring again and I noticed my machine are so quiet. So my question is, is it possible to turn each of the chart to offline mode programatically? I only need to monitor each one at a glance, but even so I am still annoyed by the loudness of the fan.

Multiple charts

And to the moderators, how do I assign a category for each posts that i have created, so that I can properly place my post in the right category (Indicator, EA and so on), i could not find any way to do that?

Thank you.

 
Dedy Syahputralumbantobing:

Hi folks,

Is there a way to turn the OBJ_CHART objects in to offline mode?

I'm currently monitoring dozen of charts of multiple symbols in one window and I found out that it consume a lot of CPU power, i suspected it was because all of the embedded chart are in online mode thus constantly receiving ticks in order to update the chart's price. And on Sunday I tried to do the monitoring again and I noticed my machine are so quiet. So my question is, is it possible to turn each of the chart to offline mode programatically? I only need to monitor each one at a glance, but even so I am still annoyed by the loudness of the fan.

And to the moderators, how do I assign a category for each posts that i have created, so that I can properly place my post in the right category (Indicator, EA and so on), i could not find any way to do that?

Thank you.

An OBJ_CHART is a chart, there is no way to make it offline, except if the platform itself is offline.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
An OBJ_CHART is a chart, there is no way to make it offline, except if the platform itself is offline.

That's so unfortunate, but thanks aniway

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