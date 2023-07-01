How to turn OBJ_CHART objects in to offline mode
Hi folks,
Is there a way to turn the OBJ_CHART objects in to offline mode?
I'm currently monitoring dozen of charts of multiple symbols in one window and I found out that it consume a lot of CPU power, i suspected it was because all of the embedded chart are in online mode thus constantly receiving ticks in order to update the chart's price. And on Sunday I tried to do the monitoring again and I noticed my machine are so quiet. So my question is, is it possible to turn each of the chart to offline mode programatically? I only need to monitor each one at a glance, but even so I am still annoyed by the loudness of the fan.
And to the moderators, how do I assign a category for each posts that i have created, so that I can properly place my post in the right category (Indicator, EA and so on), i could not find any way to do that?
Thank you.
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Hi folks,
Is there a way to turn the OBJ_CHART objects in to offline mode?
I'm currently monitoring dozen of charts of multiple symbols in one window and I found out that it consume a lot of CPU power, i suspected it was because all of the embedded chart are in online mode thus constantly receiving ticks in order to update the chart's price. And on Sunday I tried to do the monitoring again and I noticed my machine are so quiet. So my question is, is it possible to turn each of the chart to offline mode programatically? I only need to monitor each one at a glance, but even so I am still annoyed by the loudness of the fan.
And to the moderators, how do I assign a category for each posts that i have created, so that I can properly place my post in the right category (Indicator, EA and so on), i could not find any way to do that?
Thank you.