OBJ_CHART on Strategy Tester?
ademir.carvalhojr:
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Do you know how to make it appear on Strategy Tester?...
I don't think it's possible currently.
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Hi Everyone,
I am building an EA, to deal with multiple timeframes simultanously (M1, M5, M15 and H1).
So I want to display the multiple timeframes on auxiliar subcharts (this displaying will not affect the EA behavior, but will help me to know if everything is correct).
I am using the OBJ_CHART objects for that. It works well on real mode:
But on Strategy Tester, the subcharts are not appearing:
Do you know how to make it appear on Strategy Tester?
The code for chart creation is:
I noticed that the chart id was returned zero on test mode (it explains all the objects are drawing on main chart). And on the real mode it is a positive long number returned. The code is:
I´ve found that reference:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/runtime/testing#objects
That says in visual mode testing is possible use of graphical objects.
Could you help me?
Thanks in advance.
Regards,