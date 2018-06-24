OBJ_CHART on Strategy Tester?

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Hi Everyone,

I am building an EA, to deal with multiple timeframes simultanously (M1, M5, M15 and H1).

So I want to display the multiple timeframes on auxiliar subcharts (this displaying will not affect the EA behavior, but will help me to know if everything is correct).

I am using the OBJ_CHART objects for that. It works well on real mode:

Real Mode

But on Strategy Tester, the subcharts are not appearing:

Tester Mode

Do you know how to make it appear on Strategy Tester?


The code for chart creation is:

ObjectCreate(0, chartName, OBJ_CHART, 0, 0, 0);

I noticed that the chart id was returned zero on test mode (it explains all the objects are drawing on main chart). And on the real mode it is a positive long number returned. The code is:

long chartId = ObjectGetInteger(0, chartName, OBJPROP_CHART_ID);


I´ve found that reference:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/runtime/testing#objects

That says in visual mode testing is possible use of graphical objects.


Could you help me?

Thanks in advance.

Regards,

Documentation on MQL5: MQL5 programs / Testing Trading Strategies
Documentation on MQL5: MQL5 programs / Testing Trading Strategies
  • www.mql5.com
The idea of automated trading is appealing by the fact that the trading robot can work non-stop for 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The robot does not get tired, doubtful or scared, it's is totally free from any psychological problems. It is sufficient enough to clearly formalize the trading rules and implement them in the algorithms, and...
 
ademir.carvalhojr:
...

Do you know how to make it appear on Strategy Tester?

...

I don't think it's possible currently.

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