[HELP - Resolved] - Invalid Volume
Should I use Step instead of minimum on first line?
Passed validation now.
The correct method is the use of volume STEP not volume MIN.
Picked up the idea from a previous post of Mr. Roeder
Thanks
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi all.
is there something wrong in this code? It was passing automatic validation before, but now it is not.
Nothing else was changed, if I recall correctly.
First line will round take volume 0.123456 for example and make it 12.3456, rount it to 12, then make it 0.12
I made this because normalizedouble to 2 digits didn't seem to work for some symbols with min volume 0.25 and stuff like that. Maybe I used it wrong when I did, in the past.
Second line, if volume is lower than volume minimum, it sets volume to minimum.
Third line checks and sends order.
Volumes are "double". Should I change them to float?
Outcome does not validate.
I am forcing the use of XAU regardless of the symbol, since this is meant to trade gold only.
But I don't think this is the issue since it validated the previous versions the same way.
Thanks in advance for your help