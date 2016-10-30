CCI Indicator and CCI EA values don't Match
What I am asking here is
1). Am I doing something wrong and thats why the values do not match
2). The Values between the CCI Indicator and CCI EA Should not match
3). There is a Bug in the Software
What is the Answer?
Thank you for your Time
EK
1). Am I doing something wrong and thats why the values do not match
2). The Values between the CCI Indicator and CCI EA Should not match
3). There is a Bug in the Software
What is the Answer?
Thank you for your Time
EK
What I am asking here is
1). Am I doing something wrong and thats why the values do not match
2). The Values between the CCI Indicator and CCI EA Should not match
3). There is a Bug in the Software
What is the Answer?
Thank you for your Time
EK
1). Am I doing something wrong and thats why the values do not match
2). The Values between the CCI Indicator and CCI EA Should not match
3). There is a Bug in the Software
What is the Answer?
Thank you for your Time
EK
If I understand your problem correctly, you are monitoring current bar "0" in both Indicator and Expert Adviser.
In that case the loop while(i>0) will never produce i=0;
So you should modify while(i>-1) to get i=0 same as i=0 in the Expert Adviser.
I would put i into the Print statement because I believe that there will be i=1, i=0, in the indicator and i=0 in the expert only.
Hello Sub,
Thanks for taking the time to respond to my post. I have read what you have posted and I have looked at the values using the 'while(i>-1)' suggestion.
My Problems all stem from not calling CCI on the completion of each bar I was calling it on each tick.
Thank you
EK
Thanks for taking the time to respond to my post. I have read what you have posted and I have looked at the values using the 'while(i>-1)' suggestion.
My Problems all stem from not calling CCI on the completion of each bar I was calling it on each tick.
Thank you
EK
This syntex Temp1 = iCCI(NULL,0,Length,PRICE_TYPICAL,0);
How to CAlls Syntex Temp1 = (Highprice-LowPrice)
Record broken! Answer to a 11 years old topic
Alain Verleyen:MQL5.com was available that time?
Record broken! Answer to a 11 years old topic
Record broken! Answer to a 11 years old topic
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What I have here is a Simple Indicator that calls iCCI and when I put that on a Chart it shows the same values each bar as the MT default CCI indicator.
When I call iCCI from an EA and print the values to the Journal every bar has a different value form the Indicator except first bar.
Here is the Simple Indicator
And here is the simple EA that is calling iCCI
What am I doing wrong?
Thank you for your Time
EK