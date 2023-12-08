OnnxRun failure
Hi,
After research I found the problem --> It's my model which is bad (output shape [-1,-1,1])
I also had this issue and will post an example so its clear how to fix.
First, you can double click your onnx file to inspect it
the ? in the shape is because my model can predict multiple samples at once.
Here is how it looks in MQL to set up those parameters.
And here is how you create and pass your pointers
Hope this helps anyone else who comes looking, took me AGES to work this out.
Hi,
After research I found the problem --> It's my model which is bad (output shape [-1,-1,1])
Hi Erwann, could you please share more about what you learned from your research into setting the input and output shape cause I'm getting an error setting the input shape is giving me headaches bro...
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Hi community,
I'll try to run my onnx model without any success. Here after are the steps :
- I use OnnxCreateFromBuffer to create my handle from my model --> it's ok my handle is not invalid
- I use OnnxSetInputShape and OnnxSetOutputShape to set the tensors with success
- I prepare my matrixf and vectorf for inputs and outputs
- When I use the OnnxRun function I get this following error :
ONNX: execute OnnxRun failed (OrtStatus: 6 '')
Someone can help me to understand this error ? What I made wrong ?
In attached file my onnx model.
Many thanks !